Sports Nutrition Market Size to Hit Around US$ 85.7 Bn by 2030

The global sports nutrition market size was accounted at US$ 44.43 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around US$ 85.7 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 7.57% from 2022 to 2030.

The prevalence of obesity and diabetes in many people across the US is attracting these people to the fitness centers. Increased illnesses, the rise in the economy and a change in the consumer's preference for organic and natural sports nutrition are expected to drive the market in the North American region. The most lucrative country for the growth of the sports nutrition market is expected to be the US. It will show a good growth during the forecast period as there are a growing number of fitness centers, health clubs and emergence of various fitness classes that are helping in the growth of the sports nutrition market in the US. The worldwide lockdown during the pandemic has helped in creating an awareness regarding the fitness and health across many nations and the awareness regarding the plant derived ingredients, which could be used in the Sports Nutrition segment has also led to the growth of the market. The trend of vegan diets has also increased a demand for vegan products.

Soy protein and pea protein are having a positive impact on the growth of the sports nutrition market. The world's top producers of sports nutrition are based in UK and hence the European sports nutrition market is expected to grow during the forecast. Prevailing chronic illnesses and lifestyle disorders in the country are expected to drive the market. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a good rate due to the changes in the lifestyle and a growth in the adoption of healthy products.

Report Highlights

On the basis of the product type , the supplements segment is expected to grow during the forecast. Protein supplements such as whey protein or soy, hemp, rice and pea proteins is driving the market. The availability of large variety of protein supplements in many stores will lead to a growth in the market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 44.43 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 85.7 Billion CAGR 7.57% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise of health clubs and fitness centers across many nations and the membership offers that they are providing is increasing the market for the sports nutrition. There's a great demand for flavored drinks from the various sports enthusiasts, and the manufacturers also. Developing such products in order to cater the demand of the sports nutrition, various flavors are introduced by manufacturers. Energy bars and beverages, which are tasty, are also provided as an offering to the market.

Restraints

Use of banned ingredients and stimulants are creating a negative image of the Sports Nutrition segment. The use of prohormones or anabolic steroids will restrict the growth of the sports nutrition market. Excessive consumption of sports nutrition in terms of supplements could lead to an increase in the intake of calories. So this is expected to restrain the growth of the Sports Nutrition segment.



Opportunities

There's a growing preference from the customers for a green label organic products. Vegan products that contain simple organic substances or natural substances with no artificial flavors or artificial chemicals is trending, and the consumers are preferring this products more. Stringent clean labels and rules from various governments are providing opportunities for the growth of the market in various domains. Various sports events are a great platform for promoting and distributing these products. Sports events also help in creating an awareness regarding the products. Increasing health clubs and fitness centers across the globe have resulted in the growth of this market.

Challenges

The availability of counterfeit products and cheap products pose a challenge for the growth of the sports nutrition market. The high cost of production of protein supplements also hinders the growth of the market. Another challenge for the growth of the market is the products that are appealing to the young generation that are environment friendly. Also, the companies need to improve their products in order to provide natural and healthy products. Meeting the demand of the diverse and expanding consumer base happens to be the greatest challenge in the growth of the sports nutrition market.

Recent Developments

GenTech Holdings Inc an emerging leader in the high-end premium coffee and functional foods marketplace, announced the acquisition of NXTBAR LLC in june 2021.

For the 2020-21 season of the Hero Indian Super League FC Goa announced Optimum Nutrition, one of the leading sports nutrition and fitness supplements brand in India, as its official nutrition partner.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Sports Supplements Protein Supplements Vitamins Minerals Amino Acids Probiotics Omega -3 Fatty Acids Carbohydrates Detox Supplements Electrolytes Others

Sports Drinks Isotonic Hypotonic Hypertonic

Sports Food Protein Bars Energy Bars Protein Gels

Meal Replacement Products

Weight Loss Products





By Application

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Weight Loss

Others

By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

Gummies

By Consumer Group

Children

Adult

Geriatric





By Consumer Group by Activity

Heavy Users

Light Users

By Distribution Channel

Brick and mortar Specialty Stores Small Retail Stores Fitness Institutes Grocery Stores General Discount Stores Discount Clothing Retailers

E-commerce

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





