From Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and on my personal behalf, I would like extend cordial congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with sincere wishes for the prosperity of your country and the well-being of your people.

I am certain that, in the months to come, we will continue the dialogue on all levels and undertake your visit to the Republic of Serbia, which would bear special importance for further development of our bilateral cooperation. Your visit would have particular significance given that this year we mark the 25th anniversary of establishing our diplomatic relations.

It gives me great pleasure to underscore that we made considerable progress in terms of enhancing our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the previous year, owing to our joint and well-coordinated efforts, which undoubtedly speaks of the quality of our strategic partnership.

I would like to use this opportunity to draw your attention to the necessity of investing further efforts in strengthening our economic cooperation and emphasize the special role of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation in this process.

Allow me to use this opportunity to reaffirm the gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for its principled support to preserving territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia. Firm position of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this, for us, vital issue proves the determination of your country to consistently adhere to the fundamental principles of international law.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Aleksandar Vucic

President of the Republic of Serbia