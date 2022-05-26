Submit Release
From Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - 26 may 2022, 18:40

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and the Azerbaijani people our most sincere congratulations on behalf of the people and government of Cuba.

I avail myself of the opportunity to ratify to you our willingness to continue working to strengthen the friendly and cooperative bonds between our two countries.

Please accept, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez

President of the Republic of Cuba

