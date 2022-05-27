Submit Release
From His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country.

His Majesty Naruhito

Emperor of Japan

