From Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 104th Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations as well as my best wishes for your well-being and for the prosperity of your country and its people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sauli Niinistö

President of the Republic of Finland

