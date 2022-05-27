From Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland
AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the 104th Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations as well as my best wishes for your well-being and for the prosperity of your country and its people.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.
Sauli Niinistö
President of the Republic of Finland