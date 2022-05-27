Submit Release
From Oscar Mina and Paolo Rondelli, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 may 2022, 15:20

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, we would like to express on behalf of the people of San Marino and in our own name, our best wishes to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this special day, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and our sincere greetings for Your personal success and for a prosperous and auspicious future for all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Oscar Mina and Paolo Rondelli

Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

