Notice of Request for Applicants - CBP Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Coordination Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to field a person(s) who will facilitate and coordinate the implementation of key elements of the Chesapeake Bay Program (CBP) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Implementation Plan.

As a CBP partner, the District is responsible for carrying out program activities. The partnership seeks to advance a vision of clean water, abundant life, conserved lands, public access to water, a vibrant cultural heritage, and a diversity of engaged citizens and stakeholders. The District recognizes the importance of embracing the diverse communities, cultures, demographics, and perspectives throughout the watershed in ensuring a vibrant, healthy and restored Bay is shared by all.

The amount available for the project is approximately $150,000.

Beginning 5/27/2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Department’s website, www.doee.dc.gov. Select the Resources tab. Cursor over the pull-down list and select Grants and Funding. On the new page, cursor down to the announcement for this RFA. Click on Read More and download this RFA and related information from the Attachments section.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2215-Chesapeake Bay DEIJ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 7/22/2022, at 11:59 p.m. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: