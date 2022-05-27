Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,394 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Request for Applicants - CBP Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Coordination Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to field a person(s) who will facilitate and coordinate the implementation of key elements of the Chesapeake Bay Program (CBP) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Implementation Plan.

 

As a CBP partner, the District is responsible for carrying out program activities. The partnership seeks to advance a vision of clean water, abundant life, conserved lands, public access to water, a vibrant cultural heritage, and a diversity of engaged citizens and stakeholders. The District recognizes the importance of embracing the diverse communities, cultures, demographics, and perspectives throughout the watershed in ensuring a vibrant, healthy and restored Bay is shared by all. 

 

The amount available for the project is approximately $150,000.

 

 

Beginning 5/27/2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

 

Download from the Department’s website, www.doee.dc.gov. Select the Resources tab. Cursor over the pull-down list and select Grants and Funding. On the new page, cursor down to the announcement for this RFA. Click on Read More and download this RFA and related information from the Attachments section. 

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2215-Chesapeake Bay DEIJ” in the subject line.

 

The deadline for application submissions is 7/22/2022, at 11:59 p.m.  A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].   

 

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: 

 

You just read:

Notice of Request for Applicants - CBP Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Coordination Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.