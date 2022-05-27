NPWT Market: 8.8% CAGR for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Worth $892Mn, Globally, by 2028: The Insight Partners

The single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market size is projected to reach $892.32 million by 2028 from $498.32 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Wound Type (Ulcers, Surgical, Traumatic, Sports Injuries, Flaps and grafts, and Burns) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)”, the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of wounds owing to various conditions such as burns, trauma, surgery and rising demand for effective wound management, increasing cases of burns, rising rate of c-section surgeries leading to increasing postoperative usage of single-use NPWT devices, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The hospital segment dominated the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market and accounted for the largest revenue of 166.73 million in 2021.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 498.32 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 892.32 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 186 No. Tables 87 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Wound Type, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cardinal Health Inc; ConvaTec Group Plc; Carilex Medical; Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.; H and R Healthcare; Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG; Medela AG; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; Paul Hartmann Ag: and Smith & Nephew plc are among the leading companies operating in the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In December 2020, Mölnlycke announced the launch of a new UK distribution center to strengthen customers' access to quality Mölnlycke products through a new, more robust supply chain solution that delivers environmental benefits.

In March 2020, Smith+Nephew launched its new PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System. It has a pump duration of up to 14 days. The pump is based on previous PICO sNPWT variants' innovations and advantages. The pump is so enhanced that it requires less user intervention.

In January 2019, Mölnlycke acquired M&J Airlaid Products A/S to strengthen its wound care capabilities further. M&J’s airlaid technology is critical, along with foams and soft silicone in Mölnlycke’s wound care products. M&J's annual revenue for 2017 was US$ 10.50 million. The acquisition supports Mölnlycke’s growth ambitions and adds critical R&D capabilities to an already strong product pipeline and increasingly differentiated portfolio.

In 2021, North America dominated the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the country is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions and the surge in technological advancement. Additionally, an increase in FDA approvals and new product launches in the market by various market players present in the region are also expected to contribute to the growth of the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market. For instance, in May 2020, Guard Medical Inc received approval for its NPseal, a wound management device that utilizes negative pressure techniques intended to promote wound healing by removing small amounts of exudates from closed surgical incisions. In March 2020, Smith+Nephew launched the new PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) in the US, which has a pump duration of up to 14 days. The new pump builds on the features and advantages of previous PICO sNPWT variants and comes with an enhanced pump that requires less user intervention.

Furthermore, the North American single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the elderly population. The elderly population is prone to various chronic conditions such as diabetes, stroke, and paralysis, leading to diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, etc. The presence of a sizeable high-income customer base and the adoption of cutting-edge medical technology are expected to propel the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market growth in the region.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:

Chronic diseases are illnesses that persist a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical attention, impede everyday activities or both. In the US, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the main causes of mortality and disability. The large patient pool in North America suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes has fueled the region's massive market expansion. Diabetic foot ulcers are common among diabetic patients.

Furthermore, an increase in diabetic wounds in people is driving the demand for NPWT solutions. In the past few years, an increase in the frequency of chronic conditions such as obesity and type I and type II diabetes has fueled the demand for treatments involving negative pressure wound therapy devices, which has benefited the market growth. Simultaneously, increased patient awareness of the availability of low-cost NPWT devices such as single-use NPWT and a rise in the frequency of fatalities due to trauma and accidents have aided the expansion.

Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on wound type, the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into surgical, traumatic, ulcers, sports injury, flaps & grafts, and burns. The traumatic segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus to either patients or health care workers within their practice, providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible. However, the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market has observed a mixed impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wound management is one of the high-demand areas in healthcare owing to the rising incidence of wounds globally. There has been a constant demand for single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices, which reduces the chances of contamination. The developed regions have seen a constant surge in demand for devices but developing and emerging countries from Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa have experienced a downfall due to the supply and demand gap created by the pandemic. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of devices is beginning to recover with the restart of all healthcare services and wound clinics.













