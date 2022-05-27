Premier BPO to Exhibit at MSP EXPO Florida 2022
Company to showcase capabilities for MSP’s and VAR’s, June 21-24, 2022 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year
Premier BPO immerses itself in our client’s culture to ensure we are a seamless extension of our client’s teams, all focused on the same desired business outcomes”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO announced today that it will be showcasing its capabilities for MSP’s and VAR’s at MSP EXPO, held June 21-24, 2022 at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Collocated with ITEXPO, #TECHSUPERSHOW MSP EXPO is The Premier Conference and Networking Summit for MSPs - where MSP business owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses. Meet Premier BPO at MSP EXPO at booth 359 to learn more about Premier BPO’s strategy for co-sourcing with MSPs.
For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.
Premier BPO, strives to be a seamless extension of their client’s business processes. For MSP’s, this includes both back office, corporate support functions as well as customer-facing functions:
• Security / SOC services
• Certification and Compliance support
• Helpdesk, Ticketing, Tier 1,2,3
• Managed Networking / NOC services
• Mobile Device Management (MDM) services
• Web and Database support
• Service Desk Coordinators, Dispatch
Registration for MSP EXPO is now open. For the latest MSP EXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @MSPEXPO.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values, objectives and by providing dedicated resources that act as part of the client’s team. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for a number of industries through world-class global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI compliance and has been serving clients since 2003. Visit www.premierbpo.com to learn more.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .
