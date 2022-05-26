Online meeting organized with the Malaysian Space Agency

UZBEKISTAN, May 26 - On May 27 this year, an online meeting was held between the Space Research and Technology Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzbekkosmos) and the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA). The meeting was organized in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Malaysia.

During the online meeting, the Director General of the Uzbekkosmos Shukhrat Kadyrov and the Director General of the Malaysian Space Agency Azlikamil Napiah exchanged views on joint projects and areas of cooperation. During the talks, the possibility of exchanging experience in the field of space research and technology, development of space activities was discussed.