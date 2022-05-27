IAM steps up inspections on water dripping from air conditioners and urges residents to take the initiative for checks and repairs

MACAU, May 27 - As the temperature in Macao goes up, air conditioners are more frequently used these days. In order to prevent and improve the situation of water dripping from air conditioners, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has stepped up inspections and enhanced publicity, urging the public to take the initiative to check the drainage systems of their air conditioners and remove stagnant water frequently, so as to avoid public environmental hygiene issues caused by water dripping.

Inspections on water dripping from air conditioners

Besides causing nuisance to others, water dripping from air conditioners can also result in stagnant water that leads to breeding of mosquitoes, affecting environmental hygiene and pandemic prevention. IAM has arranged for inspection staff to step up inspections and issue a “Notice to Improve Air Conditioner Drain Pipe(s)” to the household involved if water dripping from air conditioners is found. If the issue is not solved within a specified period, IAM will prosecute the household in accordance with the “General Regulations Governing Public Places”.

Publicity enhanced and residents urged to take the initiative for checks and repairs

Broken air conditioner drain pipes, improper connection, or leaks in drip trays are common reasons for water dripping from air conditioners. IAM urges the public to regularly check whether the air conditioner drain pipes and drip trays are properly installed and whether the mechanical parts are aging. They should ask a professional air conditioning technician to carry out repairs as soon as possible if any dripping occurs.

In addition, IAM continues to promote the message “it is important to check and repair air conditioners to prevent them from dripping and causing nuisance to others” in the community on various media platforms and publicity materials such as posters, banners, light boxes, etc., reminding the public to pay attention to the issue of water dripping from air conditioners.