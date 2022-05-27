Rising number of advanced cardiovascular and cancer treatment, innovative technology integrating with healthcare services are expected to flourish the market; Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market to Record US$ 1.3 Million by 2032

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Analysis by Product (Ultrasound - Doppler Ultrasound, Transit time Flow Meters (TTFM), Laser Doppler), Application (Non-invasive - Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Invasive - CABG, Microvascular Surgery) & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD: , May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study at Fact.MR, the blood flow measurement devices market is valued at US$ 583 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Rising cardiovascular diseases coupled with diabetes are constantly seek real time blood flow monitoring. The technologically advanced devices help in the process of documentation and measurement of these vitals.



Another major factor that flourishes the market to the top is its usage in cancer treatment as it helps in dealing the blood flow management of tumorous cancers including breast cancer.

National diabetes statics report explains that 2 out of 5 Americans develop diabetes in their lifecycle. These numbers push people to adopt practices that prevent these diseases.

Due to the unhealthy lifestyle, the diseases related to heart and blood flow are proliferating, especially in the developed nations. National



Healthcare facilities filling up with the patients having cardiovascular diseases are pushing the leaders to adopt technologically advanced tools to tackle the traffic, expanding the blood flow measurement devices market size.

Ultrasound dopplers are largely used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, advancing the ultrasound doppler technology.



Blood flow measurement devices market survey explains that the conventional ways of monitoring vitals including the blood flow measurement hampers the growth of new technologically advanced devices.

Another factor affecting the growth of the markets is small numbers of research and development programs that produce real life results and aware citizens about the benefits of blood flow measurement devices.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:



United States dominated the global market by contributing nearly US$ 244.7 Million to the total revenue in 2022 and expanding the market size with a CAGR of 8% through 2032.

Strong research and development (R&D) projects led by new healthcare welfare schemes has gained traction while strengthening nation’s healthcare systems with the adoption the technologically advanced blood flow measurement devices

Ultrasound segment is the largest segment and will hold the biggest portion of the market in the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%, owing to are its prevalence in cancer and cardiovascular treatment while monitoring the blood flow during pre, post and even during the time of the surgery.

Non-Invasive segment is the biggest application segment in the market and is likely to thrive at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2032, attributing its growth to its application in Cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes, Tumour Monitoring and Gastroenterology

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:



Some of the blood flow measurement devices market competitors listed in the Fact. MR’s study on blood flow measurement devices market are Medistim ASA, Cook Medical, Inc., Getinge Group, Deltex Medical Group PLC, Transonic Systems Inc.

.

Recent Developments



Medistim ASA has introduced its set of MIraQ Vascular, Cardiac and Ultimate that monitor the blood flow through transit time flow measurement (TTFM), increasing the sales in developing nations like US and Japan.

Cook Medical Inc has designed its upgraded version of ultrasound blood flow monitor, bringing in the advanced technology that helps in the real time blood flow measurement.

Transonic Systems Inc has introduced its 400-series research blood flow measurement device that are used in cardiovascular labs. This series comes is tow models named T402 and T403 that can hold four and six single-bay pressure modules, making these devices more flexible and reliable.





