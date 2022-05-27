India Soft Skills Training Market is Growing at a CAGR of 15.14% During the Forecast Period 2022-27
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “India Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ The India soft skills training market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.14% during 2022-2027. Soft skills are a set of various character traits and intrapersonal attributes that enable working professionals to enhance their skillsets for accomplishing long- and short-term personal and business goals. At present, online and offline training methods are widely considered to be preferred options. These training courses assist in improving productivity, emotional intelligence, communication skills, and leadership qualities. This, in turn, aid enterprises in establishing a stronger team, increasing sales, optimizing workflow, and improving employee retention.
India Soft Skills Training Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of soft skills across the hospitality, healthcare, retail, banking, financing, servicing, and insurance (BFSI), and media and entertainment sectors for improving various employee attributes, including diligence, competence, and cohesiveness to bridge the skill gap amongst professionals in India, is currently driving the market growth. In line with this, the shifting inclination toward the online soft skill training programs on account of the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across the nation are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread incorporation of collaborative learning methods in university curriculums to create lucrative job opportunities is also creating a positive outlook for the market.
India Soft Skills Training Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India soft skills training market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.
Breakup by Soft Skill Type:
Management and Leadership
Administration and Secretarial
Communication and Productivity
Personal Development
Teamwork
Others
Breakup by Channel Provider:
Corporate/ Enterprise
Academic/ Education
Government
Breakup by Sourcing:
In-house
Outsourced
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
Online
Offline
Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
