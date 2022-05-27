India Soft Skills Training Market is Growing at a CAGR of 15.14% During the Forecast Period 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “India Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ The India soft skills training market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.14% during 2022-2027. Soft skills are a set of various character traits and intrapersonal attributes that enable working professionals to enhance their skillsets for accomplishing long- and short-term personal and business goals. At present, online and offline training methods are widely considered to be preferred options. These training courses assist in improving productivity, emotional intelligence, communication skills, and leadership qualities. This, in turn, aid enterprises in establishing a stronger team, increasing sales, optimizing workflow, and improving employee retention.

India Soft Skills Training Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of soft skills across the hospitality, healthcare, retail, banking, financing, servicing, and insurance (BFSI), and media and entertainment sectors for improving various employee attributes, including diligence, competence, and cohesiveness to bridge the skill gap amongst professionals in India, is currently driving the market growth. In line with this, the shifting inclination toward the online soft skill training programs on account of the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across the nation are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread incorporation of collaborative learning methods in university curriculums to create lucrative job opportunities is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Soft Skills Training Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India soft skills training market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.

Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Breakup by Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Breakup by Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

