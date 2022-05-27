Baby Stroller Market Expected to Grow USD 3.88 billion by 2029. with a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2029
Strollers are used to transport children and are a convenient way to travel with them because they eliminate the need to carry them all of the time.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baby Stroller Market study with 350+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Baby Stroller Industry and forecast to 2029 Report analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, analysis, size, share, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, market size, share, growth, industry demand, segmentation, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2029, A baby stroller, often known as a baby carrier, is a mode of transportation that is designed to transport a baby or toddler. Strollers are used to transport children and are a convenient way to travel with them because they eliminate the need to carry them all of the time.
The baby stroller market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 5.80% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach the USD 3.88 billion by 2029.
Development of technology in baby care products in the forms of multi-functional features and customization according parent’s requirements is likely to drive the demand of baby stroller market. The rising level of disposable income of people and continuous changing lifestyle are some of the factors driving the baby stroller market. Other significant factors such as the rising trend of traveling among millennial and baby boomers increases the scope for easy travelling with babies will further accelerate the market growth rate. Furthermore, upsurge in the birth rates across developing nations coupled with increasing safety concerns will positively impact the market’s growth rate. Additionally, increase in the adoption rate of strollers for the purpose of carrying a child or transport in vehicle and increasing demand for eco-friendly strollers will further cushion the growth rate of market. Also, the rise in adoption of prams by consumers will further increase the demand of baby stroller market.
Moreover, the rise in trend of travelling across generations will increase the demand for easy and pain free travel with babies and this will create lucrative market growth opportunities in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, launch of new innovative products by manufacturers and emerging trend of nuclear families will escalate the growth rate of baby stroller market in future.
Market Scope and Baby Stroller
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
Newell Brands.
Dorel Industries Inc.
Evenflo
Graco Inc
Bugaboo International B.V.
BREVI MILANO S.P.A
Baby Trend
Artsana S.p.A.
Goodbaby Internationl Holdings Ltd.
Maclaren Services GmbH
iCandy Design Ltd
Hartan
Joolz
Nuna Intl BV
Joovy Online Store
Babyhug
GMP INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
The baby stroller market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, seat type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of application, the baby stroller market is segmented into 0-1 year old, 1-2.5 year old, and 2.5-4 year old.
Based on product, the baby stroller market is segmented into lightweight, jogging, travel system, double and standard.
Based on seat type, the baby stroller market is segmented into single and double.
Baby stroller market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into online and offline. Offline based is further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, and specialist retailers.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2021
Base year – 2021
Forecast period** – 2022 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.
North America region is predicted to continue a dominant position among other regions worldwide. This is attributable to the increasing attention towards physical health activities by mothers often involve themselves in jogging and walking which will stimulate the growth of baby stroller market in this region. Additionally, increasing trend of single parents in this region which will further increase the pressure to balance family and hence propel the demand for baby strollers due to easy convenience of carrying a baby. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rising urbanization and increasing number of working population in this region.
Points Covered in The Report:
The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.
The market growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
Target Audience of the Global Baby Stroller Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
