Hyperscale Computing Market overview, Competitive Strategies, Key Trends, New Project Investment And Forecast up to 2028

Increasing adoption of IoT and big data technologies & rising number of hyperscale data centers are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hyperscale computing market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) devices and rising adoption of bid data technology are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market revenue growth. Increasing demand for data management, need for storage, and rapid retrieval due to ongoing IoT trend across various industries, verticals, and sectors are driving urgent need for and deployment of hyperscale computing.

In recent years, majority of organizations have begun moving towards adoption of hyperscale IoT connectivity solutions where security, compliance, and cloud optimization operate under standard features, and this is expected to support growth of global hyperscale computing market going ahead. In addition, with ever-increasing demand for cloud computing solutions, the need for developing larger-scale data center infrastructure has significantly increased and this has resulted in an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers across the globe.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hyperscale Computing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hyperscale Computing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hyperscale Computing market.

The report covers the following companies-

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc., Celestica Inc., Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Hyperscale Computing market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising focus towards hyperscale computing for providing computation, storage, and virtualization layers of infrastructure in single-solution architecture.

Large enterprises segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing focus towards improving application, rising need to implement robust and scalable cloud or distributed storage system to manage high volume data, and increasing adoption of hyperscale computing to increase processing power, storage space, and to optimize computational workloads.

Data segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR owing to rising number of hyperscale data centers, increasing adoption of advanced data center technology for meeting growing need of data center performance requirements, and for providing energy efficient solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyperscale computing market on the basis of component, organization size, type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Server

Storage

Networking

Services

Installation and Deployment

Consultation

Support & Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

Data

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Research & Academics

Healthcare

Others

