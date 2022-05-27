Gatehouse Bank awarded Best Shariah-Compliant Bank & Best CSR Bank in UK 2022

Gatehouse Bank has won the award for the best banking services under the Shariah financial laws Gatehouse Bank has won the top honours for its many community service initiatives International Business Magazine is a Dubai-based online B2B publishing company

UK-based Shariah-compliant bank bags two awards for best banking experience under Islamic banking laws and for its commitment to the community and environment.

— Charles Haresnape, CEO at Gatehouse Bank

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gatehouse Bank, a UK-based Shariah-compliant challenger bank, founded in 2008, recently won two awards from International Business Magazine for its recent launches and innovative products. International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based business publishing magazine, awarded the bank with the title of ‘Best Shariah-Compliant Bank, UK 2022’ and ‘Best CSR Bank, UK 2022’.

The experts and the in-house research team at the publishing house awarded Gatehouse Bank for a number of its innovative products, including its Green Home Finance product, reported to be the first Shariah-compliant offering of its kind in the UK. As per the recent announcement, the bank’s customers under the new scheme are eligible for a discounted rental rate if they acquire an energy efficient property.

Supervised by an independent Shariah Supervisory board, Gatehouse Bank has the approvals for its products pertaining to Home Purchase Plans, Buy-to-Let Plans and Savings accounts. With teams based in London, Milton Keynes and Wilmslow, it is one of the fastest-growing banks in the UK, with its digital savings platform helping the bank raise sufficient liquidity with high retention rate. With a diversified financing portfolio, the Shariah-compliant ethical bank is track to continue its strong growth trajectory in 2022.

As part of its commitment to the community and the environment, Gatehouse Bank recently became a founding signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking’s (UNPRB) ‘Commitment to Financial Health and Inclusion’. Along with 29 other banks, Gatehouse has committed to setting targets that drive improvements and innovation to help their customers and communities to access appropriate financial products, build their knowledge of key financial topics, and feel in control of their finances.

Speaking on the award, Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine said, “We feel proud and equally exuberant for Gatehouse Bank having won the award with us. The Shariah-compliant bank is underpinned by its Islamic finance principles which ensure fair play and proper consideration of the customers’ financial affairs.”

On receiving two awards, Charles Haresnape, CEO at Gatehouse Bank said, “This is a proud moment for the Bank, having won these two recognitions from International Business Magazine. We are honoured to win the awards which recognise our long-standing commitment to deliver the best for our customers. The awards will continue to inspire us to continue to develop our offering and drive innovation in the industry. We will continue to support our clients’ values and financial goals, while adhering to Shariah Finance.”