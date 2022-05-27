Biometrics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biometrics Market Is Forecasted To Be Worth USD 99.63 Billion By 2027, According To A Current Analysis By Emergen Research. The Key Factors Influencing The Market Include Increasing Usage Of Facial Recognition, Fingerprint Scans, Iris Recognition, And Vein Pattern Recognition In Smartphones & Other Iot Devices Owing To Its More Accurate Personal Identification, Reduced Risks Of Security Breaches, And Huge Overall Growth Of The Iot Device Industry.

The Global Market Landscape Of Biometrics Is Expected To Remain In A Very Competitive And Highly Fragmented Landscape Consisting Of A Number Of Both The Small Start-Ups, Medium Enterprises, And Large Conglomerates. During The Projected Era, Increasing Demand For Technological Development And Higher Diversification In Offered Products Ensure The Enormous Potential For The Innovative Players.

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

Biometrics Market Size – USD 33.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends – Biometric usage in smartphones, tablet, & ATM machines

Key Players In The Market Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, Davita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, Nephroplus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, Nxstage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, And U.S. Renal Care, Among Others.

For The Purpose Of This Report, Emergen Research Has Segmented Into The Global Biometrics Market On The Basis Of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, And Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government And Defense

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Law Enforcement

Human Resources

Retail And E-Commerce

IT And Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web And Workplace

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unimodal Biometric Systems

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Extensive Growth In The Smartphone Usage And Higher Requirement Of Effortless & Quick Biometric Security In Smartphone And Tablet Devices Have Been A Huge Impulsive Factor Behind The Growth Of This Market Growth. Smartphone Manufacturers Have Been Investing Enormously In The Research & Development Of A Various Type Of Biometric Techniques And Implementing Those In The Smartphones & Tablets.

Our Experienced Market Research Team Has Provided Updated Information On The Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic And Its Adverse Economic Impact In The Latter Segment Of The Report. The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Led To Drastic Changes In The Current Biometrics Business Landscape, Limiting The Growth Opportunities For Various Manufacturers And Buyers For The Next Few Years. Besides Making Speculations About The Market’s Post-COVID-19 Scenario, The Report Discusses Its Existing Situation. The Report Eventually Offers Conclusive Data Related To The Biometrics Market Growth Assessed On Both Regional And Global Levels.

Regional Analysis Of The Biometrics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest

In April 2020, TECH5, A Leading Global Technology Company, Launched A Biometric Ekyc Deployment For Its Users In The Country India, Having Partnered With ID R&D. The Biometric Includes Biometric Facial Recognition & Active Liveness Detection Technology.

The Fingerprint Recognition Sub-Segment Led The Market In 2019 With Extensive Usage Of The Fingerprint Sensors And Recognition Systems In Smartphones & Other Iot Devices, Atms, And Many Others. Higher Research & Development Costs Associated With This Sub-Segment Is Also Expected To Add To The Biometrics Market Growth.

The Global Market Landscape Of Biometrics Is Expected To Remain In A Very Competitive And Highly Fragmented Landscape Consisting Of A Number Of Both The Small Start-Ups, Medium Enterprises, And Large Conglomerates. During The Projected Era, Increasing Demand For Technological Development And Higher Diversification In Offered Products Ensure The Enormous Potential For The Innovative Players.

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What Is The Growth Rate Of The Biometrics Market? What Is The Anticipated Market Valuation Of Biometrics Industry By 2027?

What Are The Key Growth Driving And Restraining Factors Of The Biometrics Market?

Who Are The Prominent Players Operating In The Market? What Are The Key Strategies Adopted By These Companies?

What Are The Key Opportunities And Growth Prospects Of The Biometrics Industry Over The Forecast Period?

Which Region Is Expected To Show Significant Growth In The Coming Years?

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biometrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biometrics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Incidences Of Security Breaches

4.2.2.2. Extensive Proliferation Of Smartphone Industry

4.2.2.3. Huge Growth In The Iot Devices & Biometric Implementation In Them

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising Cases Of Identity Data Losses

4.2.3.2. Inefficient Research Methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Biometrics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Facial Recognition

5.1.2. Fingerprint Recognition

5.1.3. Voice Recognition

5.1.4. Palm Recognition

5.1.5. Iris Recognition

5.1.6. Others

