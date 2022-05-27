Press Releases

05/27/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Monday in Observance of Memorial Day

Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue Throughout the Holiday Weekend

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 30, 2022, from sunrise until noon in observance of Memorial Day to honor and mourn the members of the military who have died while serving the United States Armed Forces.

As is customary and unique for this holiday, flags are lowered throughout the duration of the morning and then raised to full-staff promptly at noon for the remainder of the day. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

In addition, Governor Lamont announced that the state will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known among residents as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights each night this holiday weekend beginning on the evening of Friday, May 27, and continuing through the evening of Monday, May 30. Multicolored beacons capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the clear night sky will beam from sunset until the early morning hours. The bridge carries I-95 over the Quinnipiac River and is maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Governor Lamont said, “Enlisting in the military is an incredibly selfless act, and the members of our Armed Forces risk so much in their duties. We are forever grateful for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country while defending the freedoms that define who are as a nation. They will forever have our respect and our gratitude, and we will always honor their service to our country. I also ask everyone in Connecticut to please keep in your hearts the families of those who have lost loved ones in service to our nation.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Each year, Memorial Day reminds us of those who sacrificed for our freedoms, and we remember those who lost their lives while serving our country. We will always be indebted to the men and women who answered the call to defend our democracy. We pay tribute to these men and women, their spouses, and families for their sacrifices. We will never forget their bravery and patriotism, and we promise to keep their legacies alive.”