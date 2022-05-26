When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 26, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 27, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Peanut Butter

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: A G Specialty Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Snack Packs and Sandwiches

5/26/2022 - A G Specialty Foods Inc of Happy Valley, Oregon is initiating a voluntary recall of perishable products “The Goods” Snack Pack, We Be PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread, and Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, and Smuckers Peanut Butter 3/4oz cups due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products have 7-14 days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to distributors, retailers and foodservice companies from 05/11/2022 through 05/23/2022 with Lot Codes from 129 to 141.

A list of recalled products and affected Use By Dates range is listed in the table below.

Produced By Product Pack

Size UPC Use By Dates Range Included States A G Specialty Foods ”The Goods” Snack Pack 8oz 8 40152 41145 9 05/16/2022

06/03/2022 OR, WA A G Specialty Foods Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread 6.5oz 8 40152 42409 1 05/06/2022 –

06/03/2022 OR, WA A G Specialty Foods Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread 6.5oz 8 40152 47409 6 05/16/2022-

06/03/2022 OR, WA A G Specialty Foods We BE PB & Jammin’ Snack Box 6oz 8 40152 41140 4 05/16/2022-

06/03/2022 OR, WA

No illnesses or deaths have been reported in consumption with A G Specialty Foods’ products to date.

In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall and inform them to not consume the products and destroy or discard them.

A G Specialty Foods, Inc. initiated this recall because it contains the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter and Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, Jif Natural To Go 1.5oz cups, and Smuckers Peanut Butter 3/4oz cups that are recalled by J.M. Smucker Co. because of an outbreak of infections from Salmonella.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone who has the recalled products produced by A G Specialty Foods in their possession should not consume and should discard the affected products including the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, and Smuckers Peanut Butter 3/4oz cups.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-305-6100, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm PST.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this regard. Please feel free to contact us should you require additional information or assistance.