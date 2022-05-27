COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Peanut Butter
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Salmonella
- Company Name:
- Euphoria Chocolate Company
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
05/26/2022 – Euphoria Chocolate Company of Eugene,OR is initiating a voluntary recall of Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways due to a potential Salmonella contamination.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The recalled products have one month shelf life for the Peanut Butter Classic Truffles and eight months shelf life for both the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways. They were sold from Euphoria Chocolate store’s display case and distributed in Oregon to retailers and supermarkets from 02/17/2022 to 05/20/2022. A list of recalled products and affected Best By Dates range is listed in the table below.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Pack
|
UPC
|
Best By Dates Range
|
Distributed in State
|Euphoria Chocolate
|Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 12pk
|12
|5046907226
|03/15/2022 –
06/20/2022
|OR
|Euphoria Chocolate
|Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 64pk
|64
|5046907225
|03/15/2022 –
06/20/2022
|OR
|Euphoria Chocolate
|Dark Chocolate
Peanut Butter
Meltaways
|70
|5046901342
|10/16/2022 -
01/10/2023
|OR
|Euphoria Chocolate
|Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways
|70
|5046901343
|10/16/2022 -
01/10/2023
|OR
Euphoria Chocolate Company initiated this recall because it contains the Jif 96 Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter Twin Pack that is recalled by JM Smucker Co.
In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall and inform them to not consume the products and destroy or discard it.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.
Anyone who has the recalled Euphoria Chocolate products in their possession should not consume and should discard of the affected products. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 541-344-4914, Monday-Friday, 8am - 4pm PST.