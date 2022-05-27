When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 26, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 26, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Peanut Butter

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Euphoria Chocolate Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

05/26/2022 – Euphoria Chocolate Company of Eugene,OR is initiating a voluntary recall of Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products have one month shelf life for the Peanut Butter Classic Truffles and eight months shelf life for both the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways. They were sold from Euphoria Chocolate store’s display case and distributed in Oregon to retailers and supermarkets from 02/17/2022 to 05/20/2022. A list of recalled products and affected Best By Dates range is listed in the table below.

Brand Product Pack

Size UPC Best By Dates Range Distributed in State Euphoria Chocolate Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 12pk 12 5046907226 03/15/2022 –

06/20/2022 OR Euphoria Chocolate Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 64pk 64 5046907225 03/15/2022 –

06/20/2022 OR Euphoria Chocolate Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter

Meltaways 70 5046901342 10/16/2022 -

01/10/2023 OR Euphoria Chocolate Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways 70 5046901343 10/16/2022 -

01/10/2023 OR

Euphoria Chocolate Company initiated this recall because it contains the Jif 96 Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter Twin Pack that is recalled by JM Smucker Co.

In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall and inform them to not consume the products and destroy or discard it.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone who has the recalled Euphoria Chocolate products in their possession should not consume and should discard of the affected products. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 541-344-4914, Monday-Friday, 8am - 4pm PST.