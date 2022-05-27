Water Treatment Chemicals Market With Prime Countries Knowledge: World Trade Share, Size, Latest Trends by 2027

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends – Growing development of the water treatment chemicals industry

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in developing economies. Increasing investments in research and development to generate more efficient chemical-based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely affected the supply chain and raw material supplies as the manufacturers have shut down their productions due to the lockdown. But, it has a positive effect on the water treatment chemicals market due to the increased consumption of water for maintaining hygiene. Proper hygiene conditions, sanitization, and safe water are mandatory for human health during COVID-19.

Key Highlights from the Report

The Coagulants & Flocculants dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2019 as a wide number of water treatment plants use the sedimentation process. Biocides & Disinfectant is expected to be the second-largest segment among the products as it reduces contamination and biofouling.

Municipal corporations are expected to register for the highest growth in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing need for freshwater in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

Raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of Product, End User, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocide & Disinfectant

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-foaming Agents

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boiler

Raw Water Treatment

Cooling

Water Desalination

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market/toc

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns

4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. Growing global population

4.2.2.4. Increasing need for sustainable water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment

4.2.3.2. Alternative Water Treatment Technologies

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biocide & Disinfectant

5.1.2. Coagulants & Flocculants

5.1.3. pH & Adjuster & Softener

5.1.4. Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.5. Anti-foaming Agents

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Oil & Gas

6.1.2. Municipal

6.1.3. Power

6.1.4. Mining & Mineral Processing

6.1.5. Food & Beverage

6.1.6. Chemical Manufacturing

6.1.7. Pulp & Paper

6.1.8. Others

Chapter 7. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Boiler

7.1.2. Raw Water Treatment

7.1.3. Cooling

7.1.4. Water Desalination

7.1.5. Effluent Water Treatment

7.1.6. Others

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Benefits of Purchasing Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

