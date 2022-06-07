Netvue Birdfy, Over 12M Views On TikTok, Now Back In Stock Globally
Netvue Birdfy, Over 12M Views On TikTok, Now Back In Stock Globally! 45 million US Bird Lovers Choice.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April 2022, there was a Birdfy video posted and received over 12 million views on Tiktok. This has drastically increased the awareness of this new technological combination between smart bird feeders and cameras among the bird lover communities. 45 million US bird lovers start to become more familiar with the bird feeder camera and try it out with Netvue Birdfy Feeder Cam. This has been phenomenal in the birdwatching community. Birdfy has become the leading one.
The Back In Stock Effort
The sudden out-of-stock was totally out of expectation for the Netvue Team. They chose the regular ferry shipment to deliver more Birdfy from China to US initially. However, the sudden growth has become both an opportunity and a threat to the whole team. This is the difficulty that they need to conquer.
According to Qiao Jia, the Marketing Director of Birdfy, with the immediate turn-around effort that they made in oversea logistics, at this point, Birdfy is fully back in stock. Even though the continuous covid has been a consistent challenge for the whole team, they seem to be very ready for what's coming to them. All the shipment methods have been shifted to air transportation with even more costly but much faster delivery timing to Netvue's oversea warehouse.
The AI Improvement Effort
Netvue is a technology-oriented team. 2 weeks ago, they released the Netvue Birdfy AI Improvement Journey to foster the improvement of Birdfy AI recognition feature. It has been a fact that AI is misunderstood by the general public with a conception that AI can do literally everything. Actually, it takes so many human efforts to make a little step improvement in machine learning; so-called artificial intelligence.
"We are looking forward to growing with our Birdfy users." Udall Hu, the CTO of Netvue mentioned this in the interview. "The more actual #CaughtOnBirdfy content is provided, the more AI improvement that we are able to achieve."
The CaughtOnBirdfy Effort
#CaughtOnBirdfy is one of the latest campaigns that Netvue has been running in their Birdfy Community. They encourage their users to post Birdfy-related content across all social media platforms and provide discount offers as payback on netvue.com.
If you are interested in learning more about Birdfy. You can visit netvue.com for further information.
About Netvue: Netvue provides smart home solutions to the global market. Starting from 2010, it has developed many smart home devices including both indoor and outdoor solutions. Birdfy is the latest innovation project that is designed to revolutionize global birdwatching experiences.
