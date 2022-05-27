'Morocco-Israel: Connect to Innovate' Forum Wraps up

MOROCCO, May 27 - The "Morocco-Israel: Connect to Innovate" Forum, which was attended by Moroccan and Israeli leaders from the private and public sectors, wrapped up Wednesday in Casablanca.

Co-organized by Start-Up Nation Central and Consensus Public Relations, this event, held on May 23-25, focused on technological innovation in the areas of agri-food, water, logistics, energy and sustainable development.

The Forum seeks to highlight business opportunities between Morocco and Israel, enable companies from both countries to bring added value to these sectors, as well as to explore the potential for creating tech jobs in the Kingdom.

The opening ceremony of the event was marked by the pre-recorded speech of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and by the participation of HM the King's advisor, André Azoulay, the minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Ghita Mezzour, the minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, and the minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil.

A series of workshops, business sessions, B2B meetings and networking meetings were organized as part of this Forum, which also saw the presentation of several innovative solutions developed by Israelis companies operating in various sectors.

The closing ceremony was marked by the speech of the Israeli minister of Science, Technology and Space, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, who shed light on partnership opportunities between Morocco and Israel.

MAP 26 mai 2022