Wine And Brandy Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global wine and brandy market size is expected to grow to $265.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. Increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive the wine and brandy manufacturing (wineries) market in the forecast period.

The wine and brandy market consists of sales of wines, ciders, fortified wines, and brandies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that grow grapes and other fruits, and/or produce wines and brandies, and blend wines and brandies. The companies in the wineries industry process raw materials into wines, brandies, ciders, and fortified wines, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. Their produce includes champagne, alcoholic cider, fortified wines, ice wines, sparkling wines, and vermouth.

Global Wine And Brandy Market Trends

Wine manufacturers are increasingly using augmented reality mobile applications to effectively promote their products. According to the wine and brandy market overview, mobile phones with augmented reality applications when held over a wine bottle label display creative video content that conveys a brand’s story and helps engage customers. For instance, Treasury Wine Estates launched the 19 Crimes augmented reality mobile application that animated criminals pictured on its bottle labels when a phone camera is pointed. Other wineries that have launched augmented reality mobile applications include E. & J. Gallo Winery and The Walking Dead.

Global Wine And Brandy Market Segments

The global wine and brandy market is segmented:

By Type: Wine, Brandy

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass, Premium

By Geography: The global wine and brandy market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global wine and brandy market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wine and brandy market, global wine and brandy market share, wine and brandy market segments and geographies, global wine and brandy market players, global wine and brandy market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global wine and brandy market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Pernod Ricard, kirin holdings co ltd, Christian Dior SE, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Constellation Brands, Suntory Holdings Limited, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Treasury Wine Estates Limited, Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, and Altria Group Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

