Organic Tea Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Organic Tea Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Organic Tea Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic tea market size is expected to grow to $1.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. Rising consumer awareness about the medicinal properties of organic tea is projected to boost the organic tea market growth over the forecast period.

The organic tea market comprises of sales of organic tea products. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments manufacturing organic tea products. Organic tea is a very popular beverage prepared using buds and boiling leaves obtained from Camellia Sinensis. It is free of herbicides & pesticides and synthetic fertilizers and has antioxidant properties.

Global Organic Tea Market Trends

According to the organic tea market overview, manufacturers are adopting various strategies such as new product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and plant capacity expansion to expand their market share and global presence. For instance, The Tea Room Chocolate & Tea Company offers various organic tea-infused products such as a 60% dark chocolate bar infused with green tea, a white chocolate bar with honey and chamomile tea, and a 60% dark chocolate bar with raspberry rooibos tea. Therefore, the trend of infusing chocolate in tea is expected to add to the demand for organic tea.

Global Organic Tea Market Segments

The global organic tea market is segmented:

By Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, White Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea, Others

By Form: Dried Leaf, Liquid, Powder, Others

By Product: Paper Pouches, Cans, Cartons, Tea Bags, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Others

By Geography: The global organic tea market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Organic Tea Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global organic tea market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic tea market, global organic tea market share, global organic tea market segments and geographies, global organic tea market players, global organic tea market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global organic tea market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Organic Tea Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tata Global Beverages Limited, The Unilever Group, Organic India Private Limited, Associated British Food Plc., The Stash Tea Company, ESSAMG Tea Incorporation, Davidson's Organics, Harney & Sons Fine Teas (US), Halssen & Lyon GmbH (Germany), Ambassador Organics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

