Poultry Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 9% Through 2026

Poultry Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Poultry Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Poultry Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the poultry market size is expected to grow to $493.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The poultry market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that slaughter poultry and prepare processed poultry and meat byproducts. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game, and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Poultry Market Trends

Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, meat, and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.

Global Poultry Market Segments

The global poultry market is segmented:

By Type: Chicken, Turkey, Ducks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product Type: Seasoned, Frozen, Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Eat, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Geography: The global poultry market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Poultry Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global poultry market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global poultry market, global poultry market share, poultry market segments and geographies, global poultry market players, global poultry market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global poultry market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Poultry Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Hormel Foods Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., BRF S.A., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Marubeni, and Bell AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

