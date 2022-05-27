Strategies For Global Industrial Robots Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial robots market size is expected to grow to $64.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The shortage of skilled workers is contributing to the industrial robotics market growth.

The industrial robots market consists of sales of robotic products and related services for the performance of a specific task. A robot is a programmable, mechanical device generally used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. A robot has its control system and is not controlled by a machine.

Global Industrial Robots Market Trends

Automated mobile robots (AMR) is one of the recent trends of the industrial robots market. AMR is a robot that is designed to move materials across a plant floor or through a warehouse without the aid and direction of a human worker. Floor cleaners, forklifts, pallet movers are examples of types of AMRs. For instance, Fetch Robotics, a California-based firm handles heavy loads in its warehouse by using AMR. Fetch Robotics cloud computing program enables an operator to scale and control all operations with the click of a button. It eliminates employee risk for injury and increases the efficiency of their overall operations.

Global Industrial Robots Market Segments

The global industrial robots market is segmented:

By Product Type: Articulated Robots, Linear Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Scara Robots, Others

By End-User Industry: Automative, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Rubber and Plastics, Metals and Machinery, Others

By Application: Pick and Plane, Wielding and Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting and Processing, Others

By Geography: The global industrial robots market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global industrial robots market report here

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial robots market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial robots market, industrial robots global market share, industrial robots global market segments and geographies, industrial robots global market players, industrial robots market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial robots market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi Fujikoshin, Epson, and Dürr.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

