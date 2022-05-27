Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Feed Processing Equipment Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the feed processing equipment market size is expected to grow from $49.08 billion in 2021 to $54.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The global feed processing market size is expected to grow to $71.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The growing demand for feed across the globe to meet the needs of the rising livestock population is expected to drive the feed processing equipment industry growth.

The feed processing equipment market consists of sales of feed processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing feed processing equipment such as feed expanders, feed conditioners, pellet feed coolers, etc. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Trends

Plant manufacturers are launching revolutionary technology intending to improve the operation, increase efficiency, and set up other equipment to offer an advantage over other machines.

Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Segments

By Function: Pelleting, Mixing, Grinding, Extrusion

By Feed Type: Ruminant Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Others

By Application: Poultry, Pig, Ruminant, Aqua, Others

By Geography: The global feed processing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides feed processing equipment globa market overview, feed processing equipment global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global feed processing equipment market, feed processing equipment global market share, feed processing equipment global market segments and geographies, feed processing equipment global market players, feed processing equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The feed processing equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Buhler AG, Clextral, Dinnissen BV, andritz AG, Bratney Companies, Longchang Machinery, HET Feed Machinery, B.K. Allied Industries, SKIOLD, and ZhengChang.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

