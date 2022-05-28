Acupuncture Services Now Available at Avere Beauty in Pittsburgh

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services has expanded its services.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that acupuncture services are now available at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh.

“We are very excited about this,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

According to a recent report (https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acupuncture-needles-market.html), the global acupuncture market is expected to grow in demand through 2031. Acupuncture promotes balance and harmony on all levels by stimulating the energy flow, the CHI, with tiny needles placed on energy spots.

Acupuncture is the most common type of traditional healing system. It originated in China more than 2,000 years ago.

Acupuncture needles are thin, solid metallic needles used to stimulate the body surface to treat pain. Acupuncture is most commonly used to treat pain such as headache, migraine, joint conditions, post-operative pain, nausea, and paralysis.

It often takes approximately four to five consecutive treatments at once-a-week intervals to understand how the individual’s body responds to the treatments and what needs to be adjusted from week to week in each appointment.

Each treatment is custom-tailored to that individual based on the symptoms they are experiencing that day.

About Avere Beauty

"We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks."

