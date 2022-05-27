Global Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Inland Water Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Inland Water Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the inland water passenger transport market size is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The inland water passenger transport global market is then expected to grow to $1.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The rising use of boats through inland waterways as a means of providing sightseeing services is expected to drive the inland water passenger transport market growth.

The inland water passenger transport market consists of sales of inland water passenger transportation and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide inland water transportation of passengers on lakes, rivers, or intra-coastal waterways.

Global Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Trends

Companies in the inland water passenger transport global market are increasingly implementing technology for enhancing the passenger and guest experience on-board. Cruise and ferry boats are among the first inland water passenger ships to adopt and integrate the technology.

Global Inland Water Passenger Transport Market Segments

The global inland water passenger transport market is segmented:

By Passenger Transportation Type: Canal Passenger Transportation, Intercostal Transportation of Passengers, Lake Passenger Transportation, Water Shuttle Services, River Passenger Transportation, Ship Chartering With Crew, Water Taxi Services

By Mode: Cruise Ships, Cargo-Passenger Ship, Ferry Ships, Others

By Application: Supply Chain, Distribution, End Customers

By Geography: The global inland water passenger transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Inland Water Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides inland water passenger transport global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the inland water passenger transport global market, inland water passenger transport global market share, inland water passenger transport global market segments and geographies, inland water passenger transport market players, inland water passenger transport global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The inland water passenger transport global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Inland Water Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Commercial Lines LLC, Ingram Industries, Jeffboat, European Cruise Service, Alnmaritec Ltd., Bayliner, Groupe Beneteau, CIWTC, CMA CGM Group, and Carnival Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

