Visit to the "Sari Ghor" Border Commandant's Office of the "Shamsiddin Shohin" Border Detachment

TAJIKISTAN, May 26 - On May 26, in the Shamsiddin Shohin district of the Khatlon region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan, Army General Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the place of residence of the military personnel of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security, held meetings and conversations with officers and soldiers on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the formation of the Border Troops.

The visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the Shamsiddin Shohin Border Detachment began with the "Sari Ghor" Border Commandant's Office.

Favorable conditions have been created in the Border Commandant's Office for the service and life of officers and soldiers of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, who are entrusted with the comprehensive protection of the state border.

The border commandant's office "Sari Ghor" consists of a dormitory, offices for officers, houses of the border service, an arms depot, training and computer classes, a conference room, a library, a recreation area, household facilities, a first-aid post, a laundry, a canteen, a construction site, training centers, showers, warehouses for storing agricultural products, clothing, fuel, garages, helicopter landing sites and other personnel service facilities built and commissioned in 2018 at a high level and in accordance with modern military standards.

At the same time, 8 modern houses were built here, equipped with all household items, so that officers could live with their families during their service.

During the visit, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, stated that from the very beginning of the independence period, the state and the Government of the country have been paying constant and priority attention to strengthening and providing units of the Border Troops, creating favorable conditions for the service and life of personnel. Thus, new border observation towers and other necessary facilities have been created on all sections of the state border, border units are provided with modern equipment and accessories, weapons and ammunition, and everything else necessary.

At present, as a result of the measures taken by the Government of the country, the units of the Border Troops have been brought into line with modern requirements in all respects and, above all, in terms of staffing with qualified personnel and military equipment, and this process will continue.

It was emphasized that the extremely difficult and sensitive situation in the region and the world, the negative consequences of globalization processes, the activation of terrorist and extremist groups, other transnational criminal groups require every proud soldier and officer not to lose professional and political vigilance in the name of protecting the sacred land of Tajikistan, to perform their official duties conscientiously and with a high sense of patriotism.

Then the President of the country, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated the brave soldiers and officers of the "Sari Ghor" Border Commandant’s Office, lined up to meet with the head of state, on the 28th anniversary of the formation of the Border Troops and wished them courage, bravery, honor and success in fulfillment of sacred military duty.

During the conversation, the President of the country emphasized that the Border Troops of Tajikistan were created in the most difficult conditions of the first years of State independence practically from scratch, without a material and technical base, and after 28 years, as a result of the tireless efforts of the state and the Government, they turned into a powerful force for protecting borders and frontiers of the Motherland.

Through the period of chaos, not a trace of the inherited infrastructure of the border units remained. At that time, the main problem of the border guards was the lack of food, military uniforms, equipment, weapons and other essentials. The border guards faced many difficulties in the conduct of hostilities due to the lack of border infrastructure. With the support and timely measures taken by the state and the Government of the country, units of the Border Troops during the period of independence were radically modernized and provided with the most modern equipment, weapons and ammunition. Now the Tajik border guards, in favorable conditions, are serving to protect the security of society, the country's borders and State independence, a striking example of which is the creation of the Border Commandant's Office "Sari Ghor".

Taking into account the threats of the modern world, in the course of familiarization with combat ammunition, the command staff of the Border Troops and other structures were given specific instructions and tasks on the effective use and maintenance of special forces and means, special equipment, weapons and ammunition, and the continuous improvement of the combat skills of officers and soldier.

After getting familiar with the conditions and possibilities of the commandant's office, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, laid a wreath at the memorial complex of soldiers and officers who died guarding the state border.

It should be recalled that in the first days of independence and civil unrest in July 1993, military units of the enemy - a terrorist and extremist organization, the former Islamic Renaissance Party attacked the southern regions of the country from Afghanistan.

Twenty-five Russian border guards were killed in an attack by a terrorist and extremist organization, the former Islamic Renaissance Party, at the 12th Tajik-Russian border checkpoint. Despite the difficult situation and political instability in the border zone, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, arrived at the scene of the tragedy and held a meeting with the soldiers. The visit of the head of state strengthened the morale of the soldiers and officers of the military post of protection of the state border.

On May 24, 1994, during the period of internal armed conflicts, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the living conditions of servicemen at the "Sari Ghor" border observation post and laid a wreath at the memorial complex of border guards.

It should be noted that during the period of State independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, thanks to the direct support of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Emomali Rahmon, and as part of the modernization of the National Army, modern military bases were built in all units of the Border Troops for officers and soldiers.

Indeed, today the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan have become a major military force, and the border guards are able to protect the achievements and interests of the independent state of Tajikistan and the peaceful life of the population.