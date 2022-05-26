Familiarization with the progress of construction work at the Border Training Center of the State Committee for National Security in the district of ​​Shamsiddin Shohin

TAJIKISTAN, May 26 - On May 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the Shamsiddin Shohin district, also got familiar with the progress of construction work at the Border Training Center of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Construction work in the training center on the basis of direct instructions from the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, is being carried out at a fast pace and with high quality on the basis of the planned plan.

It was reported that the training center will be built on an area of about 5 hectares of land, and along with educational institutions, sports grounds, recreation rooms and other necessary infrastructure will also be created on its territory in accordance with the requirements of the day.

Local builders and specialists are mainly involved in construction work on all sections of the facility.

Building materials used in construction are produced by domestic enterprises and workshops, are of high quality and meet modern standards.

In the course of familiarization with the project of facilities under construction on the territory of the training center and conversations with builders, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, gave instructions and useful recommendations on the quality performance of work and commissioning of facilities on time.