Fitochem Encourages Use of Organic Fertilizers for Better Outcomes

NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, MEXICO, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, people have become aware not only of their health but also of our planet’s health. How we treat Mother Earth today is our legacy for future generations.Having seen issues related to the usage of polluting products in agriculture, Victor Manuel Urbina Bolland and Juan Carlos Flores came up with the idea of a company that could supply the best quality organic products. This inspired them to become the founders of Fitochem Nearly all industries depend on raw products from agriculture. Thus, we can say agriculture is the backbone of current civilization. Despite only 2% of the population working in this industry, American agriculture is the most efficient and productive system in the world.As a result of this, plants and crops may not be getting the required nourishment. Organic fertilizers provide interesting features without potential pollution compared to chemical fertilizers.If you follow an organic fertilization process, you are likely to experience the following benefits:● Improved Soil Quality - Organic fertilizers allow the soil to hold water for a long time, thus improving its texture. It also increases the fungal and bacterial activity in the water.● Environmentally Safe - As compared to synthetic fertilizers, organic fertilizers are safe both for the soil and the environment. They are non-toxic in nature; therefore, their regular use does not lead to pollution, acting as the best fertilizers for plants.● Rich in Nutrients - Along with Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium, some organic fertilizers may also be enriched with other micronutrients like Calcium, Zinc, Magnesium, and Copper.● Higher-Yielding Percentage - Victor Manuel Urbina and Juan Carlos Flores believed that numerous farmers enjoyed the endless benefits of traditional organic fertilizers. Today these benefits, which include an increased percentage in quantity and quality of crops by helping plants absorb nutrients naturally, can be enhanced with modern tailored formulas for organic fertilizers.● Choose from a Wide Variety - Organic fertilizers, being quite beneficial for crops and plants, come in a variety. They come under different categories of targeted crops, specific farmers’ demands, various presentations, etc.Organic fertilizers are renewable, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly. Switching to organic fertilizers is a wise choice if you want your plants, crops, and soil to sustain in the long run.