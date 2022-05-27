Arrests Made and Additional Suspect Sought Following Joint Investigative Operation in Ledroit/ Shaw/ Truxton Neighborhood

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crime Suppression Division announce arrests and an additional suspect sought as a result of joint investigative efforts with our federal law enforcement partners.

In August 2021, a joint investigation was initiated between MPD, DEA and FBI. This investigation focused on the illegal narcotics activity in the Ledroit / Shaw / Truxton Neighborhood. As a result, 22 suspects were arrested.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the following suspects were arrested as a result of a United States District Court Indictment charging them with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances:

36 year-old Keith Gliss, of Northeast, DC

54 year-old William Proctor, of Northwest, DC

25 year-old Thomas Shelton, of Northwest, DC

29 year-old Daevon Narce, of Northwest, DC

42 year-old Elliot Johnson, of Southeast, DC

35 year-old Jeremy Young, of Northwest, DC

32 year-old Andre Williams, of Northwest, DC

26 year-old Stanley Hood, of Northwest, DC

41 year-old Manuel Brown, of Southeast, DC

48 year-old Ako Handy, of Northwest, DC

34 year-old Bryan Rice, of Northwest, DC

29 year-old Tyrone Wade, of Temple Hills, Maryland

The below suspects were also arrested as a result of this operation:

38 year-old Kelfa Kamara, of Northeast, DC, with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

40 year-old Kenyon Taylor, of Northwest, DC, with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

24 year-old Kenneth Watts, of Northwest, DC, with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

40 year-old Samuel Hall, of Northwest, DC, with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

32 year-old Burnell Smith, of Southeast, DC, with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

33 year-old Ronald Gliss, of Southeast, DC, with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

23 year-old Ines Contreras, of Northeast, DC, with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

29 year-old Richard Johnson, of Northwest, DC, with Felon in Possession

46 year-old Harold Stone, of Southeast, DC, with Felon in Possession

42 year-old Tyrone Carter, of Southeast, DC, with Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

During the course of this investigation, 11 firearms, assorted ammunition and gun magazines, and a significant amount of illegal narcotics were recovered.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our federal partners at the FBI Washington Field Office, DEA Washington DC Division, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and the United States Marshals Service, as well as the community for their assistance in this operation.

An additional suspect in this case has been identified as 29 year-old Wesley Hilliard, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a US District Court indictment for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

He can be seen in the photo below:

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department and our federal partners. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these offenses.