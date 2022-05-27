Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of 37th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:34 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment.

 

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Anwar Christian, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

