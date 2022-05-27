President receives new ambassadors from Ukraine, Canada

VIETNAM, May 27 -

Ukrainian Ambassador Gaman Oleksandr (right) presents his credentials to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted receptions for the newly-accredited ambassadors from Ukraine and Canada, who came to present their credentials.

Receiving the new Ukrainian ambassador, Gaman Oleksandr, President Phúc underlined that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to the traditional friendship, partnership and comprehensive cooperation with Ukraine. The sound ties between the two countries have been nurtured and developed by generations of leaders and people of both countries over the past 30 years since Việt Nam and Ukraine set up their diplomatic relations, he said.

Despite COVID-19 impacts, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has been bolstered, he said, noting that the 15th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on economic, trade and science-technology cooperation was held successfully.

The Vietnamese leader thanked Ukraine for supporting the protection and evacuation of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine. Conveying sympathy over great losses that Ukraine has suffered, he said he hopes that the situation in Ukraine will become stable soon. President Phúc said that Việt Nam has recently decided to provide humanitarian aid of US$500,000 to Ukraine people through the Red Cross and United Nations, while standing ready to cooperate in the reconstruction of Ukraine in the future.

For his part, Oleksandr thanked Việt Nam for the humanitarian assistance. He said that in the time to come, he will visit Vietnamese localities to further expand cooperation between the two countries in many fields. He suggested that the two sides strengthen cooperation in trade and investment in all sectors.





President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) receives Canadian Ambassador Shawn Perry Steil. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

At the reception for the Canadian ambassador, Shawn Perry Steil, President Phúc highlighted the growing relations between the two countries. Despite difficulties from COVID-19, the two sides have maintained good political and diplomatic relations, he said, adding that two-way trade reached more than US$6 billion in 2021, up 18.5 per cent year on year. The President said he hopes Ambassador Steil will design plans to further beef up bilateral ties.

Ambassador Steil noted that the two countries are enjoying effective cooperation in all fields, including economy, education, defence, security and climate change response.

He pledged that he will work hard to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

President Phúc underlined Việt Nam’s wish to accelerate ties with Canada, especially through the exchange of delegations at high and all levels and people-to-people exchange. He expressed hope that Canada will coordinate closely with Việt Nam to organise activities to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.

The State leader said he hopes the Canadian diplomat will give proposals to promote bilateral collaboration in prioritised sectors after the pandemic as well as open the market for Vietnamese agricultural products, thus making full use of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He proposed that the ambassador will work to speed up Canadian-supported projects in responding to climate change, natural disasters and sea level rise, especially in the Mekong Delta region of Việt Nam.

Over regional and international issues, President Phúc affirmed that Việt Nam welcomes Canada’s strengthening of cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. Việt Nam hopes that Canada, through the Indo-Pacific Strategy, will continue to make strong commitments in supporting the central role of the ASEAN and the ASEAN-Canada comprehensive partnership, he stated. — VNS