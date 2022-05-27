MPU-Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies holds Gaming Management and Leadership Lectures

MACAU, May 27 - The Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) recently arranged two gaming leadership and management lectures. The speakers were: Graeme Croft, Vice President of Table Games of MGM Cotai; Catherine Iu, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations, Public Relations, Galaxy Entertainment Group. These industry lecture series were well attended and received among students and alumni in the Master of Business Administration in Gaming Management programme.

In his guest lecture, Graeme Croft shared his 30 years of experience in gaming operations and management across the Asia-Pacific region. From table game organization structure to different types of games offered in the local integrated resorts, Mr. Croft emphasized that successful gaming operations require a pool of talented employees and their dedication to the highest level of customer service. In addition, he discussed the importance of responsible gaming measures in casinos, with specific examples from his work experience at MGM.

Catherine Iu introduced the international standard of corporate social responsibility and GEG’s philosophy of corporate social responsibility in her presentation entitled “Galaxy Entertainment Group - Corporate Social Responsibility”. Topics ranging from sports and cultural exchange, community care, education and talent cultivation, team members’ wellbeing, responsible gaming efforts, to support for small and medium-sized enterprises’ development were discussed with demonstrations. Group discussions and case presentations among the speaker and students were also conducted to explore how gaming enterprises contribute to Macao’s sustainable development through implementing various CSR initiatives.