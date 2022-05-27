Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,287 in the last 365 days.

MPU-Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies holds Gaming Management and Leadership Lectures

MACAU, May 27 - The Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) recently arranged two gaming leadership and management lectures. The speakers were: Graeme Croft, Vice President of Table Games of MGM Cotai; Catherine Iu, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations, Public Relations, Galaxy Entertainment Group. These industry lecture series were well attended and received among students and alumni in the Master of Business Administration in Gaming Management programme.

In his guest lecture, Graeme Croft shared his 30 years of experience in gaming operations and management across the Asia-Pacific region. From table game organization structure to different types of games offered in the local integrated resorts, Mr. Croft emphasized that successful gaming operations require a pool of talented employees and their dedication to the highest level of customer service. In addition, he discussed the importance of responsible gaming measures in casinos, with specific examples from his work experience at MGM.

Catherine Iu introduced the international standard of corporate social responsibility and GEG’s philosophy of corporate social responsibility in her presentation entitled “Galaxy Entertainment Group - Corporate Social Responsibility”. Topics ranging from sports and cultural exchange, community care, education and talent cultivation, team members’ wellbeing, responsible gaming efforts, to support for small and medium-sized enterprises’ development were discussed with demonstrations. Group discussions and case presentations among the speaker and students were also conducted to explore how gaming enterprises contribute to Macao’s sustainable development through implementing various CSR initiatives.

You just read:

MPU-Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies holds Gaming Management and Leadership Lectures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.