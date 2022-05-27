Employment survey for February-April 2022

MACAU, May 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (3.5%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (4.5%) for February-April 2022 held steady from the previous period (January-March 2022). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points to 3.0%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 383,700 and the labour force participation rate was 69.1%. Total employment was 370,400 and the number of employed residents totalled 278,800, down by 800 and 100 respectively from the previous period. Analysed by industry, employment in the Construction sector and Gaming & Junket Activities decreased, while that in Wholesale & Retail Trade increased.

Number of the unemployed was 13,300, similar to that in the previous period. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job increased by 0.3 percentage points to 6.2% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed grew by 1,000 from the previous period to 11,600, with the majority working in Gaming & Junket Activities and the Construction sector.

In comparison with February-April 2021, the unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points, while the underemployment rate and the labour force participation rate dropped by 1.8 and 0.5 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 87,800 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 471,400, a decrease of 200 from the previous period.