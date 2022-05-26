Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:41 am, officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Adrian Wade, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.