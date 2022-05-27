“MBA Agent” Jonathan Slater Named Real Estate Top Producer by Boston Magazine

Submit Release
Jonathan Slater (aka the MBA Agent) has been named one of Greater Boston’s top real estate producers for 2022 by Boston magazine in its current June edition.

Slater addresses the age-old question as to what makes a great real estate agent. “Two words,” he proclaims. “The deal. In the end, it always comes down to the deal…to making ‘better’ deals," he says.”
BOSTON, MA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Slater (aka the MBA Agent) has been named one of Greater Boston’s top real estate producers for 2022 by Boston magazine in its just released June edition.

Slater, who has an MBA from Harvard Business School, uses the moniker The MBA Agent and operates out of the KW Chestnut Hill office in Newton Centre. In his two-page profile featured in Boston magazine, Slater addresses the age-old question as to what makes a great real estate agent.

“Two words,” he proclaims. “The deal. In the end, it always comes down to the deal…To making ‘better’ deals,” he adds.

In the profile, Slater goes one to explain that he has been making deals for a long time, “from the top echelons of Wall Street to more than 100 real estate transactions on behalf of local buyers and sellers,” he says.

He credits his success to a combination of training and experience. In addition to his Harvard MBA, Slater also has a BA from Stanford University and is a graduate of the prestigious Roxbury Latin School.

Naturally, all this hard work comes with its share of accolades, including Keller Williams’ privileged Platinum Sales Award for 2020 and 2021. Slater also currently ranks in the top 1% of all Zillow Premier Agents as rated by clients and other metrics, earning him distinguished “Best of Zillow” honors.

Slater focuses on serving Boston and MetroWest, including Boston, Cambridge, Brookline, Newton, Weston, Wellesley, Needham, Westwood, Lexington, Lincoln, Wayland, Belmont, Winchester, Somerville, MA, and beyond.

Slater’s profile in Boston magazine can be viewed here:

https://bit.ly/JonathanSlaterTopProducerBostonMagazineProfile

