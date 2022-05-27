How good is Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector?
Dangbei Mars Pro is its first flagship projector for overseas users, and for good reason. This article will review from several aspects to see how good it is.NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei Mars Pro is its first flagship projector for overseas users, and for good reason. From the appearance, the 4K mark is clearly printed on the front panel of the projector, which introduces the greatest attractiveness---resolution. With its beautiful resolution, it can project the image with high definition. It restores the maximum amount of color and detail to the native picture. Put it simply, users can clearly see the exquisite details even if the picture is magnified many times.
In terms of brightness, it features on 3200 ANSI lumens, which can mostly reduce the ambient light. So users can get a good watching experience whether in a dark or bright environment.
In addition, it is equipped with multi interfaces which mostly meet different connection demands. And also, it adopts plenty of intelligent technologies such as intelligent obstacle avoidance and intelligent screen alignment, which makes the use more convenient. It also supports HDR 10, HLG, MEMC.
Price and availability
Dangbei Mars Pro is now available in the U.S.; Canada; and Taiwan(China). Recently, in order to explore the initial market in the U.S., Dangbei is offering a special price of 1599. But with the global shortage of chips, prices could rise at any time.
Dangbei Mars Pro seems like good value compared to some 4K projectors out there, with laser projection still keeping the cost down. It is a cost-value option among 4K laser projectors.
Design and features
Classy design
Multiple interfaces
4G RAM+128G ROM Memory
The design is undoubtedly the first to impress about Dangbei Mars Pro. With a glass IML suspension panel and aircraft-grade aluminum frame on the front panel, it builds a futuristic and elegant style. The lens and focus modules are embedded in the glass panel. The 4K logo and Dangbei logo are delicately labeled in a diagonal way.
It’s pretty compact, measuring 246*209*173mm (L*W*H) and weighing just 4.6 KG– making it relatively easy to move between rooms.
The two side panels and the back panel incorporate vents for heat dissipation. The penetrating design can effectively improve air circulation and reduce the noise of heat dissipation. The operation noise is as low as 24 dB.
On the upper panel of the projector, there is a tactile switch, bringing comfortable and gentle touch. The top panel is glossy and shining, which is just like a mirror.
On the back of the projector, there are various interfaces, including 2 USB 2.0 interfaces, 2 HDMI interfaces, 1 S/PDIF interface, 1 RJ45 LAN, and 1 3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc.
The new laser projector operates on Android 9.0, enabling users to access plenty of content resources. In addition, its built-in 4G RAM and 128G ROM ensure a smooth operation and large memory. The 128G memory is rarely seen even in some high-end laser projectors.
Picture quality
Impressive 4K resolution
Incredible 3,200 ANSI lumens brightness
3D performance
With ALPD laser as the light source, Dangbei Mars Pro features 4K resolution and 3200 ANSI lumens, projecting bright and clear images even under ambient lights. It also supports HDR 10 and HLG, bringing a cinematic viewing experience. The projector adopts DLP display technology and uses ALPD laser as the light source with a long lamp life of more than 20,000 hours.
Dangbei Mars Pro is rated at 3,200 ANSI lumens, projecting bright images even under ambient light. Brightness is a limit factor for many projector projecting clearly in daylight conditions. For the best experience, of course, you’ll have to close the curtains or save your movie plans for the evening, and bright, direct sunlight will banish portions of the image, but the Dangbei Mars Pro still fares better than most.
The laser projector can project a maximum screen of 300 inches, bringing an immersive viewing experience. The autofocus, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and intelligent screen alignment can greatly improve the experience and relieve image adjustment troubles.
In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro has got the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, which is more caring for eyes than most projectors in the market.
Dangbei Mars Pro also supports 3D films but with a 3D glasses. With movie-situation picture choice and 2 built-in 10W speakers, the 3D performance will work best.
Audio performance
Built-in 20W speakers
Dolby Audio&DTS
The sound is perfectly adequate for a film, with Dolby Audio&DTS ensuring the total 20W output ( out of two 10W speakers) pull its weight.
Vocals, mids, and rumbling SFX can be performed well, allowing an immersive viewing experience, making you feel in the real situation.
