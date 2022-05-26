California Senate Votes to Support CARE Court, as Leading State Business Organizations Join Expanding Coalition

CARE Court provides Californians suffering with untreated schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorders with community-based treatment, services, and housing, and is intended to serve as an upstream intervention for the most severely impaired Californians. This announcement expands the growing coalition of supporters which includes state and local officials, families, first responders, health care professionals, behavioral health providers, civil rights groups, faith leaders and business groups, all in strong support of CARE Court.