Attorney fees allowed in consumer credit lawsuits

In Pulliam v. HNL Automotive Inc., the Supreme Court today holds that a Federal Trade Commission rule allowing a consumer to sue not only the seller of defective goods but also the third-party holder of a credit contract on the sale does not prevent the consumer from getting attorney fees from the creditor.

