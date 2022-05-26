Submit Release
President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - 26 may 2022, 19:20

On May 26, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of the State of Israel congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May-the Independence Day.

The head of state thanked the President of the State of Israel for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Israel relations, and expressed their hope that the cooperation would continue expanding.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

 

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

