SkysTheLimit.org Amplifies Black Wall Street Legacy Fest To Celebrate Black Freedom and Culture
The organization is working to promote the two-day festival by its continued support of Tulsa entrepreneurs
“By connecting historically excluded entrepreneurs to a network of free advisors, Sky’s the Limit increases entrepreneurs’ social capital, laying the foundations for an inclusive business ecosystem. ”TULSA, OK, U.S., May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – SkysTheLimit.org (“Sky’s the Limit”), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, stands in support of the Black Wall Street Legacy Fest, taking place for its second annual festival this May 27th through May 28th in the historic Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The festival centers the voices of survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, memorializing the 101 years since the massacre and honoring the legacy and accomplishments of Black Wall Street.
— Bo Ghirardelli, CEO + Co-Founder Sky's The Limit
The festival serves to spread truth, because the story of Tulsa’s Black community and history, especially the 1921 Race Massacre, is underemphasized, and mistruths and erasure of this history robs the community of respectful remembrance. It also works to inspire hope and extend tradition, empowering future generations to learn and ground themselves in the story of their own history.
To celebrate Black freedom and culture, Sky’s the Limit is amplifying the message and programming of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. Sky’s The Limit supports historically excluded entrepreneurs from across the Greater Tulsa region with coaching programs and opportunities to join the community for free at https://www.skysthelimit.org/tulsas-100.
Economic freedom is the gateway to building strong communities and family legacies. If you’re in or around Tulsa, or plan to travel there for the event, the festival will help you explore the possibilities of entrepreneurship while using history as the spark to keep going, growing, and thriving in business. Anyone interested in learning more about the event or perusing the line-up for both days can visit www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com.
Organizers said they are proud to host the event once again in Greenwood, according to a recent press release about the event. “This year, we are proud to once again host this community-led and Greenwood-centered event to elevate the voices of survivors and descendants, celebrate what the ancestors of Greenwood built and continue the call for justice that has been too long denied,” the statement reads.
About SkysTheLimit.org:
SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects underrepresented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky’s the Limit’s mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members as well as monthly funding opportunities.
Penny Guyon
Strut Agency
+1 323-874-0772
email us here