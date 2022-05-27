Productive Dentist Academy Earns Three of Top Five Best Podcasts in Dentistry
“Everyday Practices Podcast,” “The Productive Dentist Podcast” and “Investment Grade Practices™” Garner 2021 Fan Favorite Votes on DentalPodcast.org
At our core PDA is a learning organization. The evolution of our podcast platform reflects the changes in the way our clients like to learn and consume information.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental consulting and marketing firm, recently announced its three wildly popular dental podcasts – “Everyday Practices Podcast,” “The Productive Dentist Podcast” and “Investment Grade Practices™” earned three out of the top five positions for Fan Favorite Podcast of 2021 on DentalPodcast.org
— Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of Productive Dentist Academy
“To remain relevant, businesses must evolve and keep pace with innovation.” said Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of PDA. “At our core PDA is a learning organization. The evolution of our podcast platform reflects the changes in the way our clients like to learn and consume information.”
The Dental Podcast Directory (DentalPodcast.org) was created by Dr. Chance Bodini to identify and recognize the most influential voices within the dental profession.
“Since 2015, the Dental Podcast Directory has asked podcast creators and their fans to vote for their four favorite podcasts,” said Bodini. “In 2021, the campaign collected 947 unique ballots. The four podcasts with the most votes were awarded our ‘Fan Favorite’ badge.”
This year, PDA secured two, top-four finishes. “Everyday Practices Podcast” (hosted by PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson and Dr. Chad Johnson) earned the most votes from its fans of any podcast within our directory and “The Productive Dentist Podcast” (hosted by Dr. Bruce Baird) earned a very respectable 175 votes as the third most popular podcast. “The Investment Grade Practices” podcast hosted by Dr. Victoria Peterson, while just missing the fourth top spot, earned the fifth most Fan Favorite votes on DentalPodcast.org in 2021.
“We are thrilled that the Productive Dentist Academy performed so well this year,” said Bodini. “Consistently creating great content requires dedication from an entire team, and the fact that three podcasts from PDA performed so well is confirmation that the work they do is well received by their fans and colleagues.”
The Everyday Practices Dental Podcast follows Regan Robertson & Dr. Chad Johnson as they interview dental professionals – from dental industry greats to the dentist across the street – about everything related to dentistry and dental practice ownership from productivity, to dental marketing, best practices for patient retention and engagement, personal habits and health, leadership and team building skills.
“Every culture uses the power of story to transfer important knowledge to future generations,” said Regan Robertson, Chief Communication Officer at PDA and co-host of “Everyday Practices Dental Podcast.” “Many dental podcasts interview well-established dental industry giants. Dr. Johnson and I know success comes in all shapes and sizes, and that listeners are hungry for authentic storied about success strategies anyone can put into practice. We are passionate about giving voice to everyday dentists that achieve extraordinary results, which is why we believe listeners voted “Everyday Practices Dental Podcast” the number one dental podcast according to DentalPodcast.org.”
The Productive Dentist Podcast features Dr. Bruce Baird, America’s most productive dentist, as he shares the wisdom and knowledge he has gained in more than 30 years of practicing dentistry. A pioneer in dental implants, scheduling, leadership, and practice management, Dr. Baird has a wealth of knowledge he is eager to share to help dentists become more productive and live better lives.
“Successful dentists learn from the successes and failures of other successful dentists,” said Dr. Bruce Baird, co-founder of Productive Dentist Academy and host of “The Productive Dentist Podcast.” “During 120-plus episodes of ‘The Productive Dentist Podcast,’ we have showcased excellence in dentistry from hiring and training your team to mentoring to practice valuations and so much more. It’s so rewarding to be able to give back to a profession that has given me so much.”
Investment Grade Practices™ are designed to be well-functioning practices that allow the owner to enjoy a rich lifestyle today, while building assets and value for tomorrow. In her Investment Grade Practices™ podcast, Dr. Victoria Peterson interviews business thought leaders to bring insights on how to lead your business, drive change within the team, and attract your ideal patients so you have the knowledge you need to craft your Investment Grade Practice™.
“Investment Grade Practices™ podcast takes owners out of the weeds of practice management to focus on business tips that drive long-term value in the business. The format is unique in that I interview compelling business leaders on their area of expertise, and follow with a monologue highlighting primary take-aways,” said Dr. Peterson. “Our mission is to level the playing field for independent, private practice owners facing tremendous competition from private equity DSO entities. Our three podcasts provide three unique perspectives to address this challenge.”
