With Overdose Rates Continuing to Soar Here’s How to Find Effective Drug Rehab in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – For people struggling to achieve long-term sobriety, surging drug-overdose rates are increasing the urgency of the need for treatment. Effective drug rehab programs can be found in Los Angeles at Muse Treatment, a center that has received hundreds of positive reviews from current and former patients.

Muse offers a comprehensive treatment of various substance use disorders, including treatment for fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, and methamphetamine, a synthetic stimulant. These are the drugs that are feeding the surge in overdose deaths. According to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdose deaths jumped by 15 percent in 2021. Almost 108,000 people died in the continuing crisis.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, rose from 58,000 to 71,000, while those associated with methamphetamine jumped from 25,000 to 33,000.

Before their dependence ends so tragically, addicts can find the support and therapy they need at Muse Treatment. Evidence-based therapies that treat the root causes of addiction are provided by caring and professional staff in comfortable surroundings that open the way to long-term sobriety.

The journey to sobriety usually begins with medical detox, which provides a safe, protected environment for withdrawing from the addictive substance. However, detox can be an uncomfortable time in the treatment process. Detox can even be physically dangerous if not managed by professionals. Muse offers expert supervision by medical professionals to ensure clients remain safe and as comfortable as possible.

Once detox is finished, the deeper work begins. Clients transition to inpatient (residential) rehab, where they work closely with therapists in a customized treatment program. This usually includes group and individual sessions using cognitive behavioral therapy and similar treatments. Once inpatient rehab is complete, the next step is outpatient rehab, where treatment provides ongoing support as clients gradually transition back to day-to-day life outside the safety and security of rehab.

Not everyone can commit to a residential rehab program. Sometimes work or family responsibilities make it difficult for a person to go away for treatment. In these cases, outpatient treatment can begin immediately after detox. Although inpatient care offers 24-7 support and eliminates outside pressures than can distract from the recovery process, clients receive the same high quality of care.

The goal of all treatment programs at Muse is to seek the source of the addiction, which is often an underlying emotional or psychological disorder that the person is trying to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol. When a person is diagnosed with substance use disorder and one or more mental health disorders, it is known as a dual diagnosis. According to research by the National Institute of Mental Health, about half of those who experience a substance use disorder have struggled with a co-occurring mental illness such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, personality disorder, or schizophrenia.

For example, a person’s use of drugs or alcohol may be a coping mechanism to relieve symptoms of depression or anxiety. In this case, the treatment team may have to explore the client’s past to discover traumatic episodes or other events that may have led to the underlying disorder. It’s essential to treat both conditions together; if the addiction is resolved but not its underlying cause, the chance of a relapse is significantly increased.

Muse strongly believes that the environment also plays a critical role in addiction recovery. The physical surroundings at Muse are comfortable and relaxed, resembling a private home rather than a clinical treatment facility. Rooms offer modern conveniences, and recreational activities make treatment fun. Couples can attend therapy together while staying In same-sex accommodations. Clients can also bring their pets for the emotional support these loving companions provide.

