Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Applaud an Additional $101 Million for Delaware in Army Corps Projects

DELAWARE, May 26 - WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Chair of the Environment of Public Works Committee, Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) today highlighted the Delaware projects funded in the Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan for the Army Civil Works Program. The Army Corps of Engineers maintain Delaware’s critical infrastructure, shore up our coasts, and fortify our waterways. These funds are in addition to the nearly $70 million already secured for Delaware under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earlier this year.

“So much of Delaware’s vital infrastructure is protected or maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers,” said Senator Carper. “The Corps is a critical partner to our state by supporting the many projects that drive our economy. These activities include maintaining access to our Port and navigable waterways which support our flow of commerce, protecting our communities from the growing threats of climate change with critical flood risk reduction measures, and maintaining our five-star beaches to support our expanding tourism industry.”

“The work of the Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the strength of Delaware’s economy and quality of life, and securing funds for the Corps’ Delaware projects is one of my top priorities as an appropriator,” said Senator Coons. “In addition to the investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding will support commerce and recreation across our state, while making our communities more resilient to climate change. Thanks to these investments, Delaware will continue to be a great place to call home.”

“To keep our economy strong, we must make bold investments in our infrastructure,” said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. “ The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already doing just that. That’s why I’m excited that the Army Corps of Engineers plan will include over $101 million in additional funding for Delaware-based Army Corps projects – from beach nourishment to climate change mitigation – so that the Corp can continue its critical work to invest in and maintain the First State’s infrastructure.”

Delaware projects funded under the 2022 Appropriations and Work Plan:

· $4,000,000 for the beach nourishment project at Fenwick Island to protect the community and support the local tourism economy.

· $1,200,000 for the Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass Plant operations, which nourishes the beach on the north side of the inlet that protects a stretch of Delaware Route 1 highway.

· An additional $30,000 for Indian River Inlet operations and maintenance work.

· $7,650,000 for the beach nourishment project that protects the city of Rehoboth Beach and the town of Dewey Beach while also maintaining the beach for tourism.

· $2,000 for periodic inspections of federally authorized levee systems in Delaware which are natural or artificial walls that block water from flooding local communities.

· $150,000 for additional operations and maintenance activities along the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

· $225,000 for the Corps to perform condition surveys and assessments of federally authorized navigation channels including the small harbors in Sussex County.

· $78.4 million for dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway – Delaware River to the Chesapeake Bay - and upgrades of Reedy Point and St. George’s bridges.

· $9.2 million for operations and maintenance work on the Wilmington Harbor, including a new management plan to support the Port’s expansion to the Edgemoor terminal.

· $250,000 for Little River maintenance dredging.

· $400,000 for Mispillion River maintenance dredging.

