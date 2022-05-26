Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (May 26 - June 1, 2022)

Beginning at noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, through 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes providing maximum roadway capacity for travelers.

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from MM 333.5 to the Roane County line (MM 340.4) including SR-299 interchanges: Nightly lane closures will resume on I-40 east and west bound Tuesday night. This will run from 7:00pm - 6:00am each night through Friday morning. This will be 05/31/2022 - 06/03/2022.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV315]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 beginning from near MM 311 to MM 317 working in the Eastbound direction starting at 7 PM. Right lane of I-40 Eastbound to be closed. Work consisting of trenching along the outside shoulder.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNW084]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues grading activities which will include embankment fill, storm drain installation, and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Permitted Work eastbound from MM 319.7 to MM 319.5: Buc-ee's contractor continues working along I-40 Westbound On-Ramp at Exit 320. Concrete barrier rail is set along the right side of the lane reducing lane width from existing.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 resurfacing from Dunbar Road (LM 0.0) to SR-101 (LM 3.7): Construction crews will be on the project this week to begin resurfacing. Crews will need to close one lane while work is being preformed. Flaggers will be on the project to direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists should used caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Crossville/CNW013]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-419 resurfacing from SR-28 (US-127) (LM 0.0) to SR-101 (LM 4.0): Construction crews will be on the project this week to begin resurfacing. Crews will need to close one lane while work is being preformed. Flaggers will be on the project to direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists should used caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Crossville/CNW013]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Interstate Drive is closed from Stout Drive to Genesis Road. The detour is posted with temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Genesis Road. Construction activities are in progress. Construction activities are also in progress for the adjoining Buc-ee's project. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive and Genesis Road as well as short term closures of City streets. The right lane of south bound Genesis Road is closed from Interstate Drive to north of Woodlawn Road. Crews will be working along Genesis Road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): Contractor will be continuing work on the bridge repair located on SR 28 at LM 30.50 in Cumberland County. Contractor also will be continuing work clearing along the new alignment. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): Contractor continues roadside grading operations, installing erosion control measures, and water, gas, and electric line relocation. This will result in intermittent lane closures. Blasting operations may also result in brief road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): There is a new traffic pattern between LM 24.4 in Warren County through LM 1.0 in Dekalb County. There is a detour in place for Sink Creek Road. Motorists should follow posted signs in the area. The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and paving operations on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor will utilize flagging operations throughout the project for grading operations. Traffic is shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Traffic shifts in Smithville will remain from South College Street to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. Motorists should use caution through the area while flaggers are present to direct traffic. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 06/10/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2021-457]

OVERTON AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 resurfacing from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 14.8), including bridge expansion joint repair, and the resurfacing on SR-84 from near Poplar Street (LM 9.8) to the Overton County line (LM 13.4): The contractor will be on site continuing resurfacing operations on SR 84. During this work, the contractor will close down one lane of traffic and will have flaggers and temporary traffic control devices to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNW033]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near the ramp to SR-136 (MM 287) to near Falling Water River (MM 291) and on SR-136 from LM 5.3 to LM 5.4: The contractor will be milling and paving in each direction on I-40 each night from 8 PM through 6 AM. Motorists should be alert to all construction signage and use caution when traveling through the workzone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV316]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations for gas are in progress. Motorists shall use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 06/10/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: Contractor will be on site continuing work installing signal footers and preparing to run underground conduit and wire as needed. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Moore/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: Contractor will be on site beginning Phase 1 construction. During this work, the turning lane from SR 56 onto SR-24 (US-70N) will be closed. Motorists will be allowed to make the right turn from the four-way intersection. The turning lane from SR-56 to 1st Avenue will also be closed; motorists will be allowed to make the right turn from SR 56 southbound. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV098]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor will be installing permanent pavement markings. One lane in each direction is now open to traffic and temporary traffic signals have been removed. Daily temporary lane closures will still be present as the contractor continues work. Be aware of the new traffic pattern and use caution when traveling through the workzone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: Resurfacing operations to resume resurfacing operations on 05/31/22. The contractor will utilize lane closures for resurfacing work. Motorists should use caution through the work zone. Flaggers will be present throughout to direct traffic.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project will continue this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project will continue. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) miscellaneous safety improvements at the intersection of SR-50 (LM 1.4): Project activity will begin daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Lane shifts at the intersection of SR2 and SR50 for passing through traffic. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Hussein/CNW082]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 7.2 to LM 7.4: traffic is reduced to one lane with traffic signals in place, as plans for repair of slide are being considered.

[TDOT/Maint - Dunlap/MAINT]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: Both travel lanes are open through the project. The contractor may utilize flagging to complete remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. On Wednesday 06/01/22 and Thursday 06/02/22 the contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 WB at MM 136.0 and MM 137.0. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road. The roadblock and blasting will begin at 2:00 PM CT and only last as long as it takes to clear the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during this work. The other remaining works sites will remain open. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. At LM 27.9 the travel lane has been shifted onto a newly paved single lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when driving through the area.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (HWY. 28) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.73 to LM 2.98: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between Stove Cave Road and Frank Tate Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/24/22 through 06/01/22 from 9:30 am 2:30 pm. [2022-128]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 23.32 to LM 24.15: Mobile lane closures along SR-8 between Dennis Road and McCarver Loop Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/07/22 through 06/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-172]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Contractor both directions at LM 15.7: SR-30 is reduced to one lane at mile 15.5 to 15.6 between Spencer and Pikeville because of slide repair work. Traffic Signals are in place.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maint - Dunlap/MAINT]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations and removal of structures. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: During this reporting period from 7PM-6 AM there will be 1 lane closed on I-75 starting with the Northbound lanes and then the Southbound lanes as the contractor is paving on this project. Also during this operation, there is a possibility that the ramps might be temporarily closed for short period of times as the contractor is paving.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.1 to LM 3.2: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance forces may have temporary lane closures on SR-312 between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM to continue repair work on a storm drain pipe. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[TDOT/Maint - Benton/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB On-Ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period , there will be lane closures on I-75 Northbound from 9 PM-6 AM starting at MM 12.6 to MM 6.6. The contractor will be closing lanes #3 and #4 (the 2 outside lanes) during these lane closures on I-75 Northbound.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 181 to MM 183: The nights of 5/31/22 and 6/1/22 from 9PM to 6AM the right lane will be closed for slab repair.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (GLASS ST.) Utility Work northbound at LM 6.25: Shoulder closure between Awtry Street and Campbell Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be aware of personnel. If possible recommend motorists to find an alternate route. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/28/22 through 06/01/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-071]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1.18: Shoulder and single lane closures between Nichols Road and Cummings Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/24/22 through 05/27/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-144]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work westbound from LM 8.85 to LM 8.84: Shoulder and single lane closures between Commerce Street and Gifford Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/02/22 through 06/01/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2020-557]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work southbound at LM 15.43: Shoulder and single lane closures between E. Brainard Road and Aiken Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/26/22 through 06/01/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-305]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 1.96: Shoulder and single lane closures at the roundabout of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Standifer Gap Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/26/22 through 06/26/22 from 10 am – 2 pm. [2021-782]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 06/01/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-636]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 05/26/22, 05/31/22, and 06/01/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Flagging will be required on Spalding Drive for Bridge 1 operations.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in both directions. Bridge repair over 153 will be performed between 6am & 6pm. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent daily lane closures on SR-163 to perform exploratory core drilling. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-310 between 8 AM and 5:30 PM to perform final cleanup and re-striping. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Wagner/CNV301]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 (Englewood Avenue) rail crossing at the CSX Railroad (LM 15.1) in Englewood: During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-39 and US-411 (SR-33) between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM to install new traffic signal poles and mast arms. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Wagner/CNV071]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal shall be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV305]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on final grading and paving operations for the new bridge approaches. Intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM to allow for construction of the tie-ins between the existing roadway and the new bridge approaches. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back in its normal traffic pattern.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures in Hamilton County on SR-29 NB and SB near LM 0.57 (Exit 1C) to install new signs. The contractor will also be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Hamilton, Bradley, and McMinn Counties to install new signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be performing mobile operations to retrace pavement markings on various routes throughout Meigs, McMinn, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Coffee, and Polk Counties. Motorists should expect temporary traffic stoppages and be alert of construction personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNV036]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

###