Macao Grand Prix Museum invites residents and visitors to celebrate 1st anniversary

MACAU, May 26 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management will organize special activities to celebrate its first anniversary on 1 June since its completion of expansion and inauguration. Residents and visitors are welcome to join.

Free admission and photo opportunities with MAK MAK

The Public can enjoy free admission to the Macao Grand Prix Museum on 1 June (Wednesday) and may come across Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK for photo moments. They can also complete certain missions in exchange for gifts. Residents and visitors are welcome to the Museum for this special occasion.

Complete the mission and obtain the gift

On 1 June, museum visitors may obtain a free gift after completing the “simple mission” or “advanced mission”.

To complete the mission, museum visitors can take at least one photo or video with any exhibit, interactive game or Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK in the Museum on the day, put hashtag #MGPM#1stanniversary and share it on any of the media platforms — Facebook (as a public post), WeChat (on WeChat Moments) or Instagram. If their post garners 20 or 40 likes, the simple or advanced mission is completed respectively.

Gifts are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis

After completing the mission, museum visitors can obtain the gift by presenting their post to information counter staff at the basement between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on 1 June. All kinds of gift are available in limited quantity and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person can obtain one gift only.

Photo exhibition on 1st anniversary

In tandem with the 1st anniversary celebration, the Museum will hold the Exhibition of the "Photo Contest of the Classic Car and Motorcycle Parade and Show” from 1 June to 4 July.

Held for the second year, the "Photo Contest of the Classic Car and Motorcycle Parade and Show” is organized by Automobile General Association Macao-China and co-organized by the Photographic Society of Macao. The award ceremony will be held at the Macao Grand Prix Museum at 6:30 p.m. on 1 June.

Launch of new interactive AR game on 1 June

After introducing the new AR view feature along the memory lane on the first floor in May, the Museum will present an interactive AR game “Cross the Finishing Line” on 1 June. With their smartphone, museum visitors can scan the QR code on the pillar next to the window and become a flagman. Zooming in on the finish line taped on the corridor’s floor with their phone, they can witness the thrill of motor racers dashing to the finish line in a split second.

Strict compliance with pandemic prevention

The Museum operates in rigorous compliance with the pandemic prevention guidelines issued by Health Bureau. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times, undergo temperature checks, present their valid Macao Health Code in green color and scan the venue code.



Innovative experience at Macao Grand Prix Museum

The Macau Grand Prix is an iconic major event. To offer local and visiting museumgoers an innovative journey in the world of Macao’s motorsport culture with greater fun and educational experience, MGTO commenced the expansion project of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, which was officially opened to the public on 1 June 2021 in a brand-new design. MGTO hopes that the Museum, as a sophisticated confluence of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture, creativity and barrier-free accessibility, can deliver an inclusive experience of educational fun, leisure and learning for all and keep elevating the synergy of "tourism +".

For the latest information of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.